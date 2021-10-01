DC inspects TAH works

AALO, 30 Sep: West Siang DC Penga Tato inspected the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) works being undertaken by TTC (JV) Ltd at Packages 8 and 9 in 29 September.

Urging the company to speed up the work, the DC said it should monitor all the works carried out by the sub-contractors as the company itself would be responsible for the progress of the works. He added that the district administration would keep a close vigil on the works.

The DC also stressed on completing the works on the short-cut roads near Darka.

He expressed satisfaction over the way the TTC is working on Package 8, and asked the company to “carry out sprinkling of water on the road to minimize the dust all along the stretch.”

Highway EE Kago Salu and AE Gemar Padu along with the TAH JE updated the DC on the works to be carried out and supervised as per the schedule.

TTC representative Pobin Padu expressed optimism that the work on Package 8 would be completed on or before the stipulated time. (DIPRO)