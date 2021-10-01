Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration concludes

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: The month-long Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration organized by the women & child development (WCD) department concluded at the DK convention centre here on Thursday.

The celebration, themed ‘Converging towards a healthy walk through life’, had started on 1 September under the prime minister’s overarching scheme for holistic nourishment (Poshan), and featured activities such as community-based events, home visits, poshan webinars, cooking competitions, etc.

A total of 5,16,500 people participated in the celebration all across the state.

During the concluding function, the best performing anganwadi workers and helpers from the ICDS projects in all 25 districts were felicitated.

Based on the Jan Andolan dashboard entry, Papum Pare DDI Aryoma Lowangcha, Bordumsa-Diyun ICDS Project CDPO NK Tangha and Naharlagun ICDS Project CDPO Ponung Moyong were also felicitated.

Addressing the closing programme, WCD Commissioner Niharika Rai encouraged growing food in poshan vatikas and consuming locally available food to meet nutritional requirements.

WCD Minister Alo Libang felicitated the best performing anganwadi workers and helpers and urged them to “keep working diligently on the Poshan Abhiyan to create awareness on nutrition.”

WCD Director TP Loyi said that “the Poshan Abhiyan is an ongoing process with the target to reduce malnutrition and prevent anaemia in the state.” She urged the anganwadi workers and helpers, besides officials and officers to keep working with the same enthusiasm.

WCD Special Secretary Bhanu Prabha, Poshan Abhiyan SNO DK Thungon and WCD Joint Director PE Angu also spoke.

All present at the function pledged to make Arunachal Pradesh the first state in the country with zero malnutrition.

In West Siang district, the concluding function of the Poshan Maah celebration was held at Kamba.

Addressing the participants, Kamba ADC Rujum Rakshap advised all WCD staffers to work in a coordinated manner to address the issue of malnutrition “and bring down incidences of stunting and wasting in the district.”

ICDS Deputy Director (in-charge) Bahi Koyu dwelt on the Poshan Abhiyan and the activities conducted during the Poshan Maah.

The ADC felicitated the best performing anganwadi workers and helpers of various ICDS projects, as well as the winners of the district level recipe competition organized earlier.

The CDPOs of Aalo East and Darak-Kamba, besides panchayat members, senior citizens, field staffers and WCD frontline staffers attended the event.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, a ‘poshan awareness rally’ was organized to mark the conclusion of the celebration.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh and ICDS Deputy Director Machi Gao addressed the participants. (With inputs from DIPROs)