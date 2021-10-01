Villagers seek suspension of officers

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: A group of villagers from Peri village in West Siang district has sought immediate suspension of ASIF&CS Diamar Tally and SIF&CS Sento Josam for “not distributing foodgrain items to the bona fide ration card holders covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) of M/s Bomkar Kamgo Fair Price Shop (FPS) in Peri village and making illegal profits out of the same.”

In a letter to the chief secretary, the villagers stated: “Bomkar Kamgo, the licence holder of FPS No WS/FPS-206/2015-16 has been irregular in distributing foodgrain items to the bona fide ration card holders and mismanaged foodgrain items from his fair price shop, causing great hardship to beneficiaries, with the help of the two officers.”

The villagers claimed that, after filing of a complaint with the authorities concerned against M/s Bomkar Kamgo FPS, an inquiry was conducted.

“Based on the findings of the board of enquiry, an order was passed on 20 January by the deputy commissioner, wherein Kamgo and two other officers were found to be involved in committing mismanagement of the PDS foodgrain items,” the villagers said, adding: “However, instead of cancelling the licence of the fair price shop of Kamgo, directions were given to Kamgo, Tally and Josam to pay the losses suffered by the aggrieved beneficiaries by preparing a list of beneficiaries.”

The villagers claimed that Kamgo “committed the crime of cheating by putting the thumb impression of one Ipak Karga on the certificate on delivery of allocated NFSA rice from July 2016 to April 2017 as well as June 2017 to August 2018.”

An FIR was lodged at the Aalo police station in this regard on 2 February. At present, Kamgo is on bail, they said.

The villagers also filed a complaint with the food & civil supplies director in Itanagar on 17 February.

Another inquiry was conducted on 10 August and an order was passed, “which detected the irregularities committed by Kamgo, who was directed to pay the cost of foodgrains in lieu of shortage/non-supply of foodgrains to certain ration card holders of Peri village,” they said.

“On 15 July,” they said, “Kamgo took an undertaking, wherein he confessed that he misused the foodgrains and confessed that he did not distribute foodgrain to the beneficiaries.”

The villagers requested the chief secretary’s office to intervene and direct the Papum Pare SP to ensure proper investigation in the matter.