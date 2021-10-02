APSCPCR team visits Changlang

CHANGLANG, 1 Oct: The team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu, which is on a statewide tour, visited the under-construction juvenile home, the anganwadi centres and the offices of the ICDS DD, the JJB and the CWC in Changlang district.

The team held a meeting with the stakeholders here on 30 September and briefed them about the powers and functions of the commission, the procedures of handling POCSO cases, imparting sex education in schools, and the need to follow up child labour and child trafficking cases.

Ringu said that she would make every effort with regard to getting the relief fund for rape victims sanctioned at the earliest. She agreed to organize more interactive sessions on various acts and rules in the future.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav gave assurance that he would extend support for proper functioning of the JJB and the CWC in the district.

Among other stakeholders, Changlang ZPC Kapseng Kungkho, the labour officer and the CDPOs participated in the programme.

Changlang ICDS DD C Tangjang presented a report on the implementation of various CPS schemes in the district. (DIPRO)