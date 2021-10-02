HTE director bid adieu

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: The officers and staff of the higher & technical education (HTE) directorate bid farewell to former HTE director Dr Tayek Talom, who superannuated on 30 September, 2021, after serving the state for more than 35 years.

Dr Talom joined the higher education department as a lecturer in 1987. He also served as the vice principal of DNGC, Itanagar, and the principal of JN College, Pasighat. He was appointed as the HTE director in 2017.

Alik Jongkey has taken over the charge of the HTE director.