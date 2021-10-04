AP guesthouse near NEIGRIHMS, Shillong functional

ITANAGAR, 3 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Patient Guest House (Hotel Regalia) near the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong (Meghalaya) has been made functional from 2 October, 2021.

The patient guesthouse shall accommodate only patients from Arunachal Pradesh and their attendants visiting the NEIGRIHMS for treatment on referral by making prior booking through the deputy resident commissioner, Shillong, after submitting the mandatory details, such as referral letter/document from a government or empanelled hospital, and the CMAAY registration cards and identity cards of the patients and attendants.

As per a circular issued by General Administration Secretary Sadhana Deori on 2 October, allotment will be made only for seven days, and it may be extended for another three days at the request of the patients or attendants.

“If the patient is required to stay more than 10 days for continuing medical treatment, they have to submit a recommendation from the attending doctor to this effect,” the circular read.

The patients and attendants occupying the rooms shall have to pay room rent at subsidized rates fixed by the Arunachal Pradesh government. Meals will also be available in the guesthouse at a nominal rate. A “subsidiary kitchen for self cooking” is also available on request.

All the rules and regulations notified by the guesthouse shall have to be followed by the patients and attendants at all times during their stay at the guesthouse.

Patients can contact the officer concerned/guesthouse at the given numbers: deputy resident commissioner, Shillong: 9436961622; Arunachal Pradesh Patient Guest House (Hotel Regalia): 7641037388/8416050984; and medical social worker (CMAAY) in-charge, NEIGRIHMS: 8974878930.