Techi re-elected as IWLF vice president

8 lifters in national camps

ITANAGAR, 3 Oct: Arunachal Weightlifting Association (AWA) president Abraham K Techi was re-elected as the vice president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) in the general body meeting of the IWLF held in Noida on Sunday.

Techi will be serving the federation in the capacity of vice president for the third consecutive time.

AWA secretary-general Biku Sarita was also elected unopposed as the joint secretary of the federation. The IWLF has for the first time inducted female officials to its body this year.

Sahdev Yadav and HS Goda were elected as president and secretary-general of the IWLF for the period between 2021 and 2025.

Meanwhile, two women and six men weightlifters from Arunachal are attending national camps in Patiala and Aurangabad for various

upcoming international events, including the Commonwealth Youth (Boys & Girls) and the Junior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships to be held in Singapore from 18 to 24 October.

The lifters are Balo Yalam, Boni Manghya, Tadar Taging, Golon Tinku, Shankar Lapung and Bengia Tani in the youth category, Charu Pesi in the junior category, and Markio Tario in the senior category.