RSS leader releases book chronicling NE’s contribution to freedom struggle

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint secretary Mukund CR released a book titled North East Chronicle during an ‘intellectuals’ meet’ at Sewadham in Lekhi near here on Monday.

The book highlights the Northeast’s contributions to India’s freedom movement.

Speaking on the occasion, the RSS leader said that the people of the region, like those in other parts of the country, made great contributions to India’s freedom movement. He acknowledged the contributions made by the freedom fighters of Arunachal and their role during the freedom struggle.

The sangh’s role in ‘nation-building and man-making through character building’ since its inception were also highlighted during the meet.