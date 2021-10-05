Public servants should render valuable service: Dr Begi

NAHARLAGUN, 4 Oct: “The administrators and public servants have great roles to play for the state and the country and should be ever ready to render any valuable service,” said former chief information commissioner of the state, Dr Joram Begi during the inaugural function of a two-month ‘administrative intensive foundation training’ for the 2020 APCS batch officers, which began at the Administrative Training Institute here on Monday.

“As a public servant, one must become a good human being first. A good character will help in transparent and accountable governance,” Dr Begi said, and advised the trainee officers to maintain strict discipline and transparency in the public service delivery process.

Fifty-four officers of the 2020 APCS batch are undergoing the training.