MLA inaugurates welcome gate

YINGKIONG, 4 Oct: MLA Kanggong Taku on Monday inaugurated the Mariyang welcome gate in Upper Siang district amid a sizeable gathering of people.?

Taku said that, though the inauguration of the gate may be a very small thing, it is of great significance to the development of the town.

“This will not only enhance the beauty of the town but also determine its existence,” he said.

The MLA appealed to the people of Mariyang/Mopom circle to support the departments and the administration in implementation of various developmental works in their areas.

Mariyang ADC Manjuli Komut, the UDH and PWD EEs, the ZPMs of Mariyang, Mopom and Katan, senior public and BJP party leaders, HoDs and GBs attended the programme. (DIPRO)