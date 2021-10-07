Bagra discusses dev issues, calls for constant monitoring of TAH works

AALO, 6 Oct: Industries, Textile and Handicraft Minister Tumke Bagra asked the highway authority to constantly monitor the progress work on the Trans-Arunachal Highway (package-9) here in West Siang district to ensure quality construction.

Bagra discussed various issues pertaining to the development and welfare of Aalo town and its residents in a meeting with the West Siang DC and the departmental heads here on Wednesday.

The minister took up the issues of PWD road from Nigmoi to Aalo; tapping of electricity from Siru Hydel station to ease the power shortage from time to time; extension of power transmission line to cultivation areas, where the people have been settled for agricultural activities; pending PMGSY roads, its maintenance and new proposals.

He also reviewed the health and education scenario, cluster farming in the district, drug menace and functioning of the PRIs.

Stating that crop damage due to monsoon fury every year in West Siang district is a cause of grave concern for the farmers, the minister asked the department concerned to assess the damages caused and send the report to the government for necessary help and assistance.

“All line departments have to work in close coordination with one another to sort out the issues pertaining to the welfare of the district,” he said.

The minister also took serious note of the issue of encroachment upon government lands and quarters.

West Siang DC Penga Tato briefed the minister on various developmental activities taken up by him.

All the HoDs and the executing agencies presented the status of works and schemes undertaken by them. (DIPRO)