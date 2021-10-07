Tushar Gandhi speaks on the Mahatma’s views on education

RONO HILLS, 6 Oct: Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and president of the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation attended the third day of the ongoing five-day online lecture series at the Rajiv Gandhi University’s Department of English and spoke at great length on the Mahatma’s views on education.

He emphasized the need to relate education to the reality of the present day to respond to the demands of various regions across the country to overcome the questions of disparity. He spoke on the steps to be taken from the primary to the level of higher education to make the goal of self-reliance achievable for all.

In the second session, Prof Prasad Mandi from NITIE, Mumbai dwelt on the issue of monetizing education to follow the Gandhian prescription to be vocal for local and to make education value-based. He spoke of the need for start-ups to be promoted across disciplines “from PG to KG to make learning lead to earning without affecting cognitive, emotional and moral development goals of education.”

Prof Prasad Gollanpalli, Managing Trustee of the Gandhi-King Foundation, Hyderabad introduced the special guest.

Chairing the session, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha encouraged the students and the audience to participate in the discussion to make Gandhi’s ideas as presented by the speakers trickle down to benefit the youth and the researchers in a very big way.

The keynote speaker for the next session was Prof Prasad Gollanapalli, a prominent practicing Gandhian from the Gandhi King Foundation, Hyderabad.

The session was also attended by the Pro Vice-Chancellor of RGU, Prof Amitava Mitra, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Jt Registrar Dr David Pertin and all deans, heads of departments and other statutory officers of the university.

The lecture series is a part of the week-long observation of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The objective of the lecture series is to sensitise the youth in the course of their regular studies to the relevance of Gandhian ideals in the contemporary world.