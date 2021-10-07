Social worker and Pastor Teli Sengkho no more

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Prominent social worker and pastor Teli Sengkho passed away on Wednesday morning after a brief illness at the age of 59.

A resident of Dobam village in Banderdewa circle, Sengkho was a. prominent social worker and religious leader. He was associated in several social welfare activities in the area, district and state, and loved for his humble and calm nature.

In a condolence message, Camdir Welfare Society (CWS) president TC Tok expressed shock at the untimely demise of Sengkho.

“We pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul to rest in heavenly abode,” the society said in a message.

Klate Sengkho is survived by a daughter and eight sons.

Family sources said that his last rites will be performed at his native village in Dobam on Thursday morning.