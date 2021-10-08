Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory torch reaches Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Governor BD Mishra received the Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory torch here on Thursday and participated in the celebration of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, which commemorates the golden jubilee of the Indian Army’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

The governor received the victory torch, which has covered the length and breadth of the state, from 106 Brigade Commander Brig N Romeo Singh.

Mishra called upon the people, particularly the younger generation, to “passionately secure and preserve the safety and security of the motherland Bharat.”

Paying homage to the fallen soldiers of the war and conveying highest regards to the war veterans, the governor said that “the youth of the day must take inspiration from the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration.”

He said that India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war reflected the capability and competence of the Indian armed forces.

Brig Singh highlighted the Indian Army’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and said that the Gajraj Corps played a vital role in the war “and it is highly contextual for the corps to organize and celebrate the victory.”

Personnel of the 16 Sikh and the 10 Madras regiments presented cultural shows and martial arts. Troupes from the Wancho and the Puroik communities also presented a cultural programme.

The paramotor team from the NIMAS, Dirang, and the Pipes and Drums band of the 7 Dogra battalion presented an impressive display of music.

The 7 Dogra also displayed weapons on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)