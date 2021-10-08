NSCN (K-YA) operative involved in ambush on AR convoy apprehended

KHONSA, 7 Oct: One Wangkhu Wangsa, a self-styled sergeant major of the NSCN (K-YA), was apprehended during a joint operation carried out by the Assam Rifles (AR) and the Tirap police on Wednesday.

The joint team had received specific inputs from intelligence agencies about the operative’s whereabouts, and nabbed him from the paddy fields between Dadam and Muktowa villages.

Wangsa was involved in the 3 December, 2016 ambush on an AR convoy in Longding district, which had resulted in the death of two soldiers.

He was also involved in the kidnapping of a businessman from Tisa village on 5 June, 2015, and extortion activities in the district. (DIPRO)