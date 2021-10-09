E/Siang gets 3 oxygen plants

PASIGHAT, Oct 8: Two PSA oxygen plants installed under the PM Cares Fund and the UNDP at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), and another at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) here in East Siang district were inaugurated on Friday.

The plants at BPGH, with oxygen generating capacities of 500 litres per minute (lpm) and 300 lpm, were inaugurated by MLA Kaling Moyong and PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang separately.

Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the oxygen plant at the DCH through the virtual mode.

The plant, installed with fund from Oil India, has the capacity to generate 300 litres of medical oxygen a minute.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh, JDHS Dr D Raina, PMC Deputy Chief Councillor Rebecca Panyang Megu and doctors and staff of the hospital were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)