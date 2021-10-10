DIPR organizes event to commemorate hoisting of national flag in Dipa

DIPA, 9 Oct: The directorate of information & public relations (DIPR) organized an event here in Lower Siang district on 8 October to commemorate the hoisting of the national flag here on 15 August, 1947, by Moje Riba, an unsung hero of India’s freedom movement.

The DIPR, in collaboration with the government secondary school (GSS) here, organized a poster-making competition and a photo exhibition, besides screening a short film about martyr Havildar Hangpan Dada for the students and the public.

Power Chief Engineer (CE) Henkar Rokom Bado spoke about Moje Riba and his contributions in the freedom struggle. He urged the government to upgrade the dilapidated GSS, which is being maintained with contributions from the villagers.

The CE also said that it would greatly benefit Dipa and other villages if the government connected Dipa by a road within the state, so that the villagers would not have to travel via Assam, particularly during bandh calls in that state.

IPR Director Dasher Teshi, Lower Siang DC Marto Riba, IPR Deputy Director Onyok Pertin, IPR PRO Dugyir A Padu, HGB Marsen Basar, GSS Headmaster Marmik Riba and many others joined the event. (DIPR)