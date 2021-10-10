Wancho traditional dresses launched

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: The Wancho Welfare Society, Itanagar (WWSI) launched its traditional dresses – Wancho modern coat, Wancho modern galey, necktie, scarf, etc – amid collegians, youths and other Wanchos residing in the Itanagar capital region on Saturday.

WWSI general secretary Aton Sungam informed that “the newly introduced attires are to bring uniformity in traditional dress code among the Wanchos residing in the capital region.”

“A 13-member research team was constituted a few months back, and this is the result of their tireless efforts and dedication,” said WWSI president and ICR DTO Chakfa Wangsu.

Former minister Thangwang Wangham in his address commended the initiative and appealed to the members present to “help each other in need and work hard to pay back to the society.”

AAPSU executive editor Puman Wangsu also spoke.

Presentation of a cultural programme was one of the highlights of the event.