GHSS Talo, GHSS Yazali win inter-school Subroto Cup

ZIRO, 9 Oct: Government higher secondary school (GHSS), Talo and GHSS Yazali clinched the titles in the girls’ and the boys’ categories in the inter-school Subroto Cup Football Tournament.

GHSS Talo defeated Danyi Kunya GHSS 1-0 in the final match in the girls’ category, while GHSS Yazali beat Dani Kunya GHSS 6-4 in a penalty shootout in the final in the boys’ category played at Padi Yubey Stadium here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Seven boys’ and five girls’ teams participated in the tournament, which was conducted from 7 to 9 October.

Dani Kunya GHSS Principal Tai Tach distributed the prizes to the winners in the concluding ceremony held at the stadium on Saturday. (DIPRO)