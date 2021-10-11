First aid kits under PMBJP distributed

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Oct: A programme was organized at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Sunday to distribute free first aid kits under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP) to senior citizens aged 75 years and above.

The PMBJP is a campaign launched by the pharmaceuticals department to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the people through special kendras (centres) known as Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendras.

ICR DC Talo Potom said that the PMBJP has come as blessing for the poor and needy people.

Advocating prescribing of generic medicines, Potom said that he would work out modalities to award doctors who prescribe generic medicines.

He asked the representative of Popu Enterprise, Pawan Bagang, who is also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Chemist & Drugs Association and a supplier of generic medicines, to ensure availability of medicines in all the hospitals and health centres within the ICR.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini asked Popu Enterprise to “ensure uninterrupted supply chain of medicines.”

Family Welfare Director Dr Emi Rumi also spoke. (DIPRO)