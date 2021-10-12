5 NSCN operatives surrender

KHONSA, 11 Oct: Five operatives of the NSCN (K-YA) and the NSCN (IM) surrendered before the ADC, the police and the 6th Assam Rifles here in Tirap district on Monday.

The surrendered operatives include Goliam Gangsa (36), a self-styled (SS) lance corporal of the NSCN (K-YA), who had joined the outfit in 2008. He also surrendered a .32 mm pistol along with live .32 mm ammunition and a .32 mm magazine.

The others are Wangjah Wangsu (21), SS corporal of the NSCN (K-YA), who had joined the outfit in December 2004, Khuadan Wangsu (30),

SS lance corporal of the NSCN (K-YA), who had joined the outfit in 2009, Chaifut Pansa (34), SS corporal of the NSCN (IM), who had joined the outfit in 2008, and Thiamlang Tesia (36), SS sergeant major of the NSCN (IM), who had joined the outfit in 2010. (DIPRO)