ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar on Monday assured to approve enhancement of grants-in-aid to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The CS gave the assurance during a meeting with IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, Deputy Mayor Biri Bassang and several corporators who apprised the CS of the grievances faced by the corporation, the IMC informed in a release.

Phassang also briefed the CS on solid waste management plants, sewage treatment plants and other developmental issues.