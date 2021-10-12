Meet discusses promotion, popularization of kho-kho in NE

[ Karda Natam ]

GUWAHATI, 11 Oct: Issues related to promotion and popularization of kho-kho in the Northeast region were discussed and debated during a meeting of the North East Kho-Kho Federation (NEKKF) here in Assam on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh Kho-Kho Association general secretary Puto Bui also attended the meeting, and highlighted the recent developments vis-à-vis kho-kho in Arunachal. He called for unity among the member states for promoting and developing the game in the Northeast.

During the meeting, Bui was elected as the chairman of the NEKKF.

A separate zone called Northeast zone, comprising all the NE states, was also formed in view of the increased participation of member states in the game. Earlier, the states of the region were placed under the east zone.

The meeting was initiated by the Kho-Kho Federation of India.