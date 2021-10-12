Football, kho-kho competitions underway

TAWANG, 11 Oct: The district level Subroto Mukherjee U-17 (boys and girls) football and kho-kho competitions began at the high-altitude stadium here on Monday.

Nine boys’ teams and seven girls’ teams from different government schools of the district are participating in the football competition, while six boys’ teams and six girls’ teams are participating in the kho-kho competition.

Addressing the inaugural function, Tawang ADC Lobsang Tsering advocated making games and sports a part of one’s life.

“Games and sports instil team spirit, leadership quality, as well as play an important factor in man-making,” he said.

DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok presented a brief history of the Subroto Mukherjee Cup U-17 football and kho-kho competitions in the country.

“The selected team in the district level gets an opportunity to compete in state level and further in national level,” he said.

ISSE DPC Dondup also spoke.

The three-day events will conclude with the selection of the best teams on 13 October. (DIPRO)