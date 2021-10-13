Entrepreneurs seek incorporation of their suggestions in govt policies

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: Entrepreneurs from various districts requested that their suggestions be incorporated in the policies of the state government, during a webinar organized by the industries department on Tuesday.

The webinar was organized to sensitize budding entrepreneurs of the state to the incentives, subsidies and schemes being provided by the government as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav state action plan.

Chairing the webinar, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra said, “Government jobs are not the only way to contribute to the state. Entrepreneurship and startups can go a long way in pushing the state towards development. You can take Bengaluru as an example, which has solely boosted its economic growth based on its IT industry.”

Industries Secretary Hage Tari advised the entrepreneurs to think out of the box, adding that “innovation, quality and cost need to be kept in mind for any startup venture.”

Industries Director Taru Talo made a presentation on the Arunachal State Industrial Policy and Investment Policy, 2020, and the North East Industrial Development Scheme.

Industries Deputy Director Goli Angu highlighted “the scope under the food processing sector, the PM formalization of micro food processing enterprises, mega food park and Kisan Sampada Yojana.”

MSME-DI Branch Assistant Director Amit Bajpai highlighted the services and schemes provided for micro, small and medium enterprises.