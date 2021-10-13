Gov asks AR to tackle militancy, drugs menace in eastern Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: Sharing his concern over militancy and nefarious elements dealing with drugs in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday asked Assam Rifles (AR) Director General (DG), Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair to put in his best to tackle the two menaces.

During a meeting with the DG, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor advised him to “wholeheartedly focus on effective coordination with the state police in dealing with antinational and antisocial elements and their nefarious activities.”

Mishra also asked the DG to “direct enhanced recruitment of youths from

Arunachal Pradesh in the Assam Rifles,” saying that “the sons of the soil will be more effective in guarding our borders.”

The DG briefed the governor on certain pressing pending issues and various initiatives and programmes taken up by the AR for the safety, security and wellbeing of the local populace. (Raj Bhavan)