Training prog on NCSC-2021 held

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: More than 50 resource persons, including district coordinators and assistant district coordinators of the science & technology department, along with DDSEs, teachers and science communicators took part in an online training programme on the National Children’s Science Congress-2021 (NCSC-2021) on Tuesday.

The programme, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST), was aimed at educating the resource persons on organizing district level NCSC activities in their respective districts.

Scientist C from the State Remote Sensing Application Centre, Dr Swapna Acharjee delivered a lecture, while Scientist B Dunyak Ado made a presentation on the NCSC-2021.

Scientist C Dr Pakngu Lombi highlighted the role of the district coordinators in organizing NCSC activities in their districts.

APSCST Director CD Mungyak and Joint Director D Bamang Apo also spoke.