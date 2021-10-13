‘Waste to wealth’ prog held

KUPORIJO, 12 Oct: Fifty farmers, along with panchayat members, GBs and others participated in a programme on ‘Waste to wealth’, organized at the VKV here by the Upper Subansiri KVK on Tuesday.

The programme was aimed at highlighting various technologies “to convert the waste catering from agriculture and allied into wealth,” the KVK said in a release.

The VKV’s principal apprised the farmers of the importance of a clean environment and consuming locally grown vegetables, while KVK Head (in-charge) A Pratap presented a video on vermicomposting and Pusa bio-decomposer, and Fishery PA D Bora presented a video on ‘Waste to wealth in terms of fishery’.

Discussions on waste decomposing techniques were held, and dustbins were distributed to the farmers.