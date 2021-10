TATO, 16 Oct: Issues relating to double-laning of the Tato-Mechuka highway were discussed in a meeting at the Shi-Yomi DC’s office here on Saturday.

Presiding over the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi took important decisions with regard to encroachments on the RoW, construction of retaining walls, and shifting of electrical poles and water pipes.

Among others, SP Gothombu Dajangju, CO H Perme, GBs and PRI members attended the meeting. (DIPRO)