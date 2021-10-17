Diagnostic lab inaugurated

BOMDILA, 16 Oct: NGO Hope inaugurated a diagnostic laboratory at the lower gompa here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Named Ane Diagnostics, the laboratory will provide all diagnostic services under one roof, making it convenient for the district’s people, who earlier had to travel to Assam for even a blood test, owing to the unavailability of a proper laboratory in the district.

“Establishment of Ane Diagnostics is to provide best possible healthcare with state-of-the-art infrastructure test facilities within the district,” Hope chairman Tarun Dajangju said. (DIPRO)