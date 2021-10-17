Man dies in fire mishap

KHOGLA, 16 Oct: A man lost his life and two houses were reduced to ashes in a fire mishap that occurred in Khogla village in Longding district at around 1 am on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Khanynai Wangsa, the owner of one of the houses. The other house belonged to one Gopang Gangsa.

Wangsa was reportedly trapped in the fire and could not be rescued despite the villagers’ efforts.

The villagers had to dismantle two nearby houses to stop the raging fire from spreading.

All personal belongings of the house owners were destroyed and nothing could be salvaged from the ashes.

The local panchayat leaders provided ration items, blankets, utensils and cash to the fire victims as immediate relief.