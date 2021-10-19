Adi orgs announce 12-hr bandh over Korang circle issue

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 18 Oct: The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) and the youth wing of the Adi Ba:ne Kebang (ABK) have jointly announced a 12-hour bandh in all Adi populated districts over the Korang circle issue, from 5 am of 19 October.

The AdiSU and the ABK’s youth wing are demanding “continuation of Korang circle under the administrative jurisdiction of East Siang district, introduction of a fresh bill for amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh District Reorganization Act, 2013, and restoration of the (Korang) circle in East Siang.”

Functionaries of the two organizations said that the state government, “despite submission of several representations,” has paid no heed to their demand for resolving the boundary controversy.

“The state government should work to protect the interests of all communities of the state, rather than paying more attention towards a certain area or community,” AdiSU leaders said.