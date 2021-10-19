Bike lifter arrested along with 5 others, 15 stolen two-wheelers recovered

SEPPA, 18 Oct: The police here in East Kameng district arrested a bike lifter and recovered 15 stolen two-wheelers.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested one Dadi Bagang on 2 October after more than two weeks of efforts, and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession. He has been handed over to the capital police as one of the recovered bikes has been found to be connected to an Itanagar police station case under Section 379 of the IPC.

Bagang is reportedly a habitual bike lifter and was involved in stealing two-wheelers from the capital region and selling them to people he knew in Seppa area, since 2017. Three known cases have been found against him in Naharlagun, Itanagar and Seppa.

Bagang disclosed the names of five persons in Seppa who received stolen two-wheelers from him. All of them have been arrested under Section 411/34 of the IPC, and the bikes have been recovered from them.

The recovered two-wheelers include nine Yamaha FZ, one Pulsar 180 and five scooters of various makes, including Aprilia and Yamaha.

The owners of two of the recovered bikes have been identified so far and efforts are on to recover more stolen two-wheelers and hand back them to the owners.

The recovery of the stolen motorcycles and the arrests were made possible due to the persistent effort of a team comprising Inspector S Don, SI Shakti Lamgu and Constables S Yangfo, S Taniang and M Doka. (DIPRO)