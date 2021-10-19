RGU conducts webinar on ‘national security in NE’

RONO HILLS, 18 Oct: A national webinar themed ‘Issues and challenges of national security in India’s Northeast’ was organized by Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) national security studies department and Institute of Distance Education on Monday.

In his inaugural address, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Khuswaha said, “National security is not the sole responsibility of the armed forces; it is something which has to be a combined effort of each and every citizen of the nation.”

He also said that the media have a crucial role to play in this regard.

“The images they project in their news channels also have to be carefully thought of, such that a proper narrative of positivity and brotherhood is inculcated amongst the citizens of the nation,” he added.

National Security Studies HoD Prof PK Panigrahi dwelt on the various challenges faced by the states of the Northeast, and on the threat from hostile neighbours and internal insurgent groups in the region.

National Security Studies Department Professor PA Ghosh said that the NE region is vital for internal security. “A permanent solution should be found to deal with the pertaining issues in the region,” he said.

Former HoD of Prayagraj (UP)-based University of Allahabad’s defence & strategic studies department, Prashant Agarwal emphasized on security and development issues in Northeast India, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh. He stressed on the importance of cooperation from neighbouring states, and said that “trust-building measures should be taken up with all the bordering states of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Prof Kamal Kinger from the Punjab University’s defence & strategic studies department highlighted “the lack of physical and cultural link faced by the northeastern states, which stimulated the feeling of alienation,” while security advisor to GoAP, retired major general SC Mohanty, spoke about the “peculiarities of Northeast India, ranging from divergent historical experience, terrain, socioeconomic development, ethnicity, etc.”

He spoke about the external threats faced by the NE region from neighbouring countries, and about the various peace accords that have been signed between insurgent factions operating in the region and the government of India.

He also elaborated how foreign fundamentalist outfits pose a challenge to the security of Northeast India in particular and India at large.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra also spoke.