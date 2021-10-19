Darasing Tayeng memorial football tourney begins

Ledum-Mirem-Bilat FC win tournament opener

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 18 Oct: The third Darasing Tayeng Memorial Football Tournament began at the JN College playground here in East Siang district on Monday.

The opening match was played between Ledum-Mirem-Bilat FC (LMBFC) and last year’s winner Sanggo United of Sille-Oyan. The match was won by LBMFC by 3-2 goals.

LMBFC’s Tajing Siram opened the scoring in the second minute of the play, but it was equalized by Mridul Doley three minutes later.

Both the teams scored one more goal each, and the halftime score remained at 2-2.

LMBFC’s Tajing Siram scored his second and the winning goal in the 22nd minute of the second half.

Sika FC of Sille-Oyan will meet DLFC of Siang on Wednesday.

The final match is scheduled to be played on 31 October.

Twenty teams from East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Leparada and Lower Dibang Valley districts are participating in the tournament.

Earlier, Bogong-II ZPM Ogam Mengu advised the players to play the game in a friendly but competitive manner, maintaining discipline and sportsman spirit.

He highlighted the benefits of playing sports, and encouraged the youths to make careers out of their chosen sports.

District Football Association president Dr Tamang Tamuk spoke about career opportunities for meritorious sportspersons, while secretary Dana Moyong sought cooperation from all to make the event successful.

District Sports Officer Ajong Sitek, District Olympic Association president and senior public leader Tamat Gamoh, former DFA president General Jamoh and secretary Tayon Dai attended the opening ceremony.

The organizers recalled the contribution made to the society in various fields by the former student leader in whose memory the tournament is organized.

Tayeng, who hailed from Mottum village in East Siang district, was an AAPSU leader. He died in 2018.

The East Siang District Football Association, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, is conducting the tournament, which is being sponsored by ‘Ayangna’, a ‘youth union’ comprising about 35 members from eastern Arunachal districts.