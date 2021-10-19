ToT on PSA oxygen plant operation underway

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Fifteen ITI instructors are participating in a fortnight-long training of trainers (ToT) programme on operation and maintenance of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants, which got underway at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun on Monday.

The training, organized by the skill development & entrepreneurship (SDE) department, is being imparted by master trainer Sudip Goswami from the Agartala (Tripura)-based government medical college.

After the completion of the ToT, the ITI instructors will impart the same training in every district of the state.

SDE Director Subu Tabin advised the trainees to be regular and learn the nitty-gritty of the operation and maintenance of PSA oxygen plants, saying that the plants would play a vital role in case a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hits the state.