KHONSA, 18 Oct: United Kothin Football Club (UKFC) defeated Sahla Football Club 4-1 in the Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Monday.

Wanglak Kamhua scored a hat-trick of goals for the winning team.

In another match played on the day, Committee Football Club (CFC) edged past Sanliam Football Club 4-3 in penalty shootout.