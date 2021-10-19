KVKs organize progs on insect pests

MOPAKHAT, 18 Oct: A team of the Longding KVK, led by its Head (in-charge) A Kirankumar Singh, organized a ‘group discussion on insect pests problem in rice field’ here on Monday.

Besides GPC Phehpang Arangham, Mopakhat raja Wangtun Wamgham and progressive farmer Manlem Jamikham, 30 farmers, rural youths and farmwomen participated in the discussion on controlling pests such as leaf folder, stem borer, gundhi bug and rice water weevil, and diseases like blast, neck blast, etc, in rice.

Meanwhile, the Changlang KVK conducted a training programme on ‘Major insect of paddy and their integrated management’ for its extension functionaries from Yatdam, Khimyang, Kamtang and Namtok circles at the circuit house in Changlang on Monday.

Plant protection scientist Nyajum Riso enumerated the major insect pests that affect rice, and various methods to manage them.

Changlang EAC MN Taloh also spoke.