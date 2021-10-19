Legal awareness progs conducted

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and the Papum Pare district legal services authority (DLSA) jointly conducted mobile legal awareness programmes in four different locations in Naharlagun on Monday.

The programmes were conducted at Damsite-I and -II, Upper Damsite and Abraham Colony, and over 300 people attended the programmes.

A similar programme was also conducted at the secondary school in Lhou by the Tawang DLSA, covering various topics, including the POCSO Act, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, and women’s rights.