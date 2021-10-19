World Food Day observed

PASIGHAT, 18 Oct: Faculty members, scientists, staffers and PG-PhD scholars of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district observed World Food Day on 16 October.

Assistant Professor Dr Siddhartha Singh highlighted the significance of the day, while Associate Professor Dr DK Pandey spoke on “poverty, hunger and food scarcity as a result of distribution rather than production system.”

Assistant Professor Dr Anil Kumar dwelt on the Green Revolution and the possible impact of population growth on agriculture, and CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika, who chaired the programme, stressed on “the importance of nutritional security besides food security.”