17 Covid cases reported on Tuesday

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: The state reported 17 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of whom 10 are symptomatic.

Shi-Yomi reported five cases, West Kameng reported four cases and the ICR reported three cases.

With 11.8 percent, Tirap reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Seventeen patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

The state currently has 145 active Covid cases, with 115 persons in home isolation.

As of Tuesday, the state reported 55,031 cases of Covid-19 (see full bulletin)