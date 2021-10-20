Two minor boys rescued from hotel in Tawang

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Childline Itanagar, with the help of the Tawang police, rescued two boys aged 14 and 16 years from the Dolma Group of Hotels in Tawang Bazaar in Tawang.

The children have been brought to Itanagar by Childline coordinator Elizabeth N Tangjang and her team. They will shortly be reunited with their respective biological parents.

The Childline coordinator said that the rescue operation would not have been successful without the intervention of the police team led by DSP Thupten Zambey, the Tawang CDPO, the DCPO and the CWC chairperson.