Sona visits GHSS Mechukha

MECHUKHA, 19 Oct: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Monday visited the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Shi-Yomi district and enquired about the facilities and infrastructural needs of the school.

Sona interacted with the students and the teachers and heard their grievances. The speaker, who is also the local MLA, said that he would look into the matter related to improvement of the school’s infrastructure. He also assured to sanction fund for construction of toilets for the school.

Established in 1958, the GHSS Mechukha is one of the oldest higher secondary schools in entire Shi-Yomi district.

The speaker was accompanied by the DC, the SP and HoDs.