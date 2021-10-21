APSCPCR takes stock of child rights implementation in Lower Subansiri

ZIRO, 20 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Gumri Ringu and her team visited Lower Subansiri district on 18 and 19 October to review the implementation of child rights in the district with stakeholders.

Chairing a meeting held on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang exhorted all the HoDs of the stakeholder departments and establishments, such as the district administration, health, education, police, IPR, labour, DLSA, DCPU, JJB, CWC, SJPU, PRI leaders, NGOs and CBOs to extend support to the commission to ensure the care and protection of children.

The APSCPCR chairperson spoke about the powers, functions and responsibilities of the commission at the state level and child welfare committees (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) at the district level. She appreciated the work being done by the DCPUs, CWCs and SJPU in the district for the care and protection of children, and further highlighted the necessity of close cooperation and coordination between the line departments.

The APSCPCR team also inspected the Anganwadi centers of Ziro-I and Ziro II and the Child Care Institute, CWC and JJB offices in Ziro.

The SP, DDSE, CWC chairperson, AWAZ president, gaon burahs and PRI leaders also spoke during the meeting. (DIPRO)