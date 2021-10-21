State detects 12 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 5 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: The state on Wednesday detected 12 new Covid-19 cases, of whom five are symptomatic.

Capital Complex and West Kameng both detected the highest the Covid-19 cases each followed by two cases each in Changlang and Tawang.

With 16.7 percent, Changlang has reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 19 patients from various health facilities across the state were also declared recovered or discharged on Wednesday.

Also, a total of 1,345 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 138 active cases with 110 of them in home isolation. (see full bulletin)