Arunachal team to participate in National Sekokai Karate C’ship

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: A nine-member karate team has been selected by the Arunachal Shito Ryu Karate Organization (ASKO) to participate in the All India Sekokai Karate Championship, 2021, scheduled to be held at Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from 26 to 29 October.

The all-male team comprises Gibo Kamchi (U-13 boys’ category) along with Tingiang Wangpan and Basanta Bagang (U-21 category), besides Hari Lamgu, Choma Doka, Kaku Natung, Kaya Dada, Tutu Dari and John Bagang (all in the +18 senior men’s category).

ASKO general secretary John Bagang and joint secretary Choma Doka will lead the team as coach and manager, according to an ASKO release.