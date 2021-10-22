Iodine Deficiency Day observed

TAWANG, 21 Oct: The Tawang District Health Society organized ‘sensitization-cum-awareness’ meetings on the ‘Ill effects of iodine deficiency in the food habits’ across the district as part of the World Iodine Deficiency Day on Thursday.

In headquarters Tawang, the MOs of the district hospital (Dr Pema Yuton) and the Jang CHC (Dr Gom Rinchin) sensitized the healthcare workers, ASHAs and shopkeepers to the ill effects of iodine deficiency.

In Jang, senior public leader Tashi appealed to the shopkeepers to sell only iodine fortified salt in the market.

“Consumption of commercial salt deficit in iodine may lead to goitre, mental retardation, hypothyroidism, cretinism, abortion, increased infant morbidity and mortality,” he said. (DIPRO)