Police Commemoration Day observed

BANDERDEVA, 21 Oct: Police Commemoration Day was observed in a befitting manner at the parade ground of the Police Training Centre (PTC) here on Thursday.

Every year, the country observes the commemoration day to mark the heroic efforts, patriotism and devotion of the police personnel who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties.

The event is held to remember the sacrifice of 10 policemen who breathed their last in Chinese firing in 1959.

On 21 October, 1959, Chinese troops opened fire and threw grenades at 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh. Ten of the police officials attained martyrdom and seven sustained injuries. On 28 November, 1959, the Chinese troops handed over the dead bodies of the martyred policemen to India. They were cremated with full police honours at the hot springs in northeastern Ladakh.

DIG (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa paid rich tributes to the martyrs and their families, and read out the names of the officers and men who laid down their lives on duty between 1 September, 2020 and 31 August, 2021 across the county.

Apa, along with senior police officers and representatives of all ranks of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) laid wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial.

The rank and file of the APP and all officers of the PTC were present on the occasion. (DIPR)