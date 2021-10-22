Meeting on child rights held

DAPORIJO, 21 Oct: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu held a meeting with the Upper Subansiri district administration here on Thursday.

During the meeting, which was attended by DC Mika Nyori, all heads of offices and members of various CBOs and SHGs, besides members of the Tagin Cultural Society, the Tamin Elite Society and the district unit of the APSCW, Ringu spoke about the rights and privileges of children and protection of child rights in various fields.

She appealed to the participants to “ensure and encourage protection of child rights in every level to make the society and the state more strong and futuristic.” (DIPRO)