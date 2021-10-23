CM, BJYM president visit Tawang dist hospital, applaud vaccination milestone

TAWANG, 22 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejaswi Surya on Friday visited the district hospital here, in appreciation of the healthcare workers on India’s achieving 100-crore Covid-19 vaccination coverage.

Interacting with the officials, staff and healthcare workers, Khandu credited them with contributing in the successful vaccination of 100 crore people across the country.

“Without your sincerity and dedication to the call of duty, this mission wouldn’t have been possible in such enormity,” he told them.

The CM expressed optimism that very soon a vaccine against Covid would also be available for children.

“Going by the current success rate, this will be a reality sooner than later,” he said.

Surya also expressed gratitude to all healthcare workers for the “unthinkable” feat in India’s fight against Covid-19.

“In less than nine months, we came up with two made-in-India vaccines against Covid, and in the shortest possible time we have vaccinated the highest number of people ever in the history of mankind. This could be possible through the dedicated service of our healthcare workers and officials at the state and district levels,” he said.

He congratulated Arunachal Pradesh for being one of the best performing states in the country despite its difficult geographic location and remoteness.

The healthcare workers of the hospital were felicitated, in the presence of local MLA Tsering Tashi and officials of the district administration.

In Naharlagun, 56 Covid warriors (doctors, nurses and paramedical staffers) of the health department under the ICR DMO were felicitated with certificates of appreciation to mark the country’s achievement.

Commending the healthcare workers’ services in the ongoing fight against Covid-19, ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom appealed to all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to always perform their duties with sincerity and devotion.

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme, NHM nodal officer Dr Dimong Padung and ICR DRCHO Dr Tahan Mize also spoke.

The programme was organized by the ICR District Health Society, in collaboration with John Snow India as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The general hospital in West Kameng HQ Bomdila also celebrated the country’s achieving the milestone.

Medical Superintendent (in-charge) Dr Mobing informed that, “As per the 2011 census, total eligible target of West Kameng district is 57,459 and the health department has successfully vaccinated 97 percent of its target.”

The achievement was also celebrated at the CHCs and PHCs across the district.

The Papum Pare District Health Society released balloons and lit lamps at the CHC in Doimukh to mark the occasion.

One hundred vaccinated beneficiaries and health workers were felicitated by DMO Dr Komling Perme with certificates of appreciation.

The Global Iodine Deficiency Disorder Day was also observed at the CHC.

DRCHO Dr Neyang Nitik highlighted the various diseases and disorders caused due to iodine deficiency, while district epidemiologist Ili Angu sensitized the participants to the MBI kits used for salt analysis. (CM’s PR Cell & DIPROs)